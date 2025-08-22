Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Marriott International by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 127,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,369,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,741,281.30. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $262.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.18. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.40 and a 1-year high of $307.52. The firm has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.21%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

