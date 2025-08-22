Monetary Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $225.1270 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.91. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

