Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Holdings Trimmed by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,089 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Booking worth $211,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,710.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,569.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,145.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,700.97 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $185.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $41.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,841,031.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,052 shares of company stock valued at $22,511,858. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,750.00 price target (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6,700.00 price objective (up from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,781.04.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

