1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 245,212 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.21% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $392,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of TMO stock opened at $483.4280 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $147,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $57,591,606.96. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,896 shares of company stock worth $8,593,838 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

