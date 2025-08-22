Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,195,000 after buying an additional 2,184,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $213,024,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $178,739,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,275,000 after buying an additional 856,928 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $180.95 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.97. The company has a market capitalization of $141.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

