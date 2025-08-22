Moody’s Corporation $MCO Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5,050.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 132.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Moody’s by 581.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.80.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO opened at $509.7530 on Friday. Moody’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $531.93. The stock has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%.Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total value of $455,891.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,699.52. This represents a 29.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.45, for a total transaction of $216,401.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,130,706.10. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,008 shares of company stock worth $4,599,385 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

