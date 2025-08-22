Zacks Research Downgrades Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) to Hold

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $469.88 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $168.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $505.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.78.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total value of $1,386,672.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,171,844.80. The trade was a 13.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,839 shares of company stock worth $7,896,972. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $27,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.