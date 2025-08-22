SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Upgraded at Zacks Research

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $108.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on SharkNinja in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.

NYSE:SN opened at $115.7260 on Wednesday. SharkNinja has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $128.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.01.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 8.82%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the second quarter worth about $81,983,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,377,000 after acquiring an additional 809,960 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth about $73,020,000. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 118.2% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,788,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,048,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

