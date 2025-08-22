D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $959,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $831,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $154.13 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.57 and its 200-day moving average is $153.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $493,617.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,956.70. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,817 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.