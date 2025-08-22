Compound Planning Inc. Has $13.24 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 678.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,954 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,587,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,196,000 after purchasing an additional 111,767 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 786,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,055,000 after purchasing an additional 54,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $438.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $452.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

