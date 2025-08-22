RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $38.96 Million Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 107,337 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 2.8% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $38,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after buying an additional 1,394,091 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,718,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,421,564,000 after buying an additional 211,023 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,652,437,000 after purchasing an additional 827,851 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,054,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.95.

Chevron stock opened at $155.1660 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.97 and its 200 day moving average is $148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $268.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

