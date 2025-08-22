Broadview Financial Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Broadview Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $225.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

