OFC Financial Planning LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

OFC Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. OFC Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after buying an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after buying an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,238,000 after buying an additional 994,882 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,197,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,345,000 after buying an additional 887,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 844,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,452,000 after buying an additional 486,396 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $225.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.