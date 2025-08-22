Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Acquires New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $174.2850 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

