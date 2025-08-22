Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 506,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $9,663,000. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $8,712,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 176,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2%

Alphabet stock opened at $200.62 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.87.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,719 shares of company stock worth $47,223,172. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.