D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 1,024 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Broadcom by 36.2% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 316,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $52,956,000 after buying an additional 84,125 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 93.2% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 246,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,351,000 after buying an additional 118,760 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 96,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,088,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total transaction of $245,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,013.72. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,540,070.44. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $289.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.94 and a 200-day moving average of $231.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.90 and a 52-week high of $317.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.96.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

