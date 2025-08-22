D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 60.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,206.21 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.80 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $512.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,231.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,108.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,625,558.70. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,307 shares of company stock valued at $179,443,809. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

