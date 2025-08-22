Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Position Reduced by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $56.9650 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $61.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.77.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

