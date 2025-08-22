Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM Shares Bought by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,398,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Atlassian from $244.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.90.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $1,656,601.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,804.92. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,728 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total transaction of $1,262,987.04. Following the sale, the president directly owned 182,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,875,167.43. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,134 shares of company stock worth $99,681,446 in the last ninety days. 38.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEAM stock opened at $164.59 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $154.07 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of -166.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.12.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

