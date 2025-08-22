Circle Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Aon plc $AON

Circle Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of AON by 13.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in AON by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 163,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AON. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $438.00 price objective (up previously from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.18.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $374.9720 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.60. The firm has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $323.73 and a 1 year high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Stories

