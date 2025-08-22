D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3%

WM opened at $229.4290 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.69 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.47 and a 200 day moving average of $229.74.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius Research raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.35.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

