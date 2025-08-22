D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 242 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,469 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,818,000 after buying an additional 219,946 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,077 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 34,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,551,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $397.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $362.50 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $440.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($12.83) EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

