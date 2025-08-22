Circle Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,780,536,000 after buying an additional 294,993 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after acquiring an additional 649,212 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,266,000 after acquiring an additional 358,328 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,114,950,000 after purchasing an additional 252,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,118,682,000 after purchasing an additional 498,030 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $697.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.28. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $758.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $673.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.67.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total value of $12,176,972.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,101 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,325.16. This represents a 41.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total value of $11,662,373.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,047.61. The trade was a 98.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

