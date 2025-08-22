Contrasting Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gogo and T-Mobile US, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Gogo alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo 0 1 2 0 2.67 T-Mobile US 1 12 9 3 2.56

Gogo currently has a consensus price target of $14.8333, indicating a potential upside of 33.03%. T-Mobile US has a consensus price target of $256.3095, indicating a potential downside of 0.72%. Given Gogo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gogo is more favorable than T-Mobile US.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Gogo has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T-Mobile US has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gogo and T-Mobile US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo 1.05% 88.04% 5.97% T-Mobile US 14.53% 19.68% 5.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gogo and T-Mobile US”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo $694.67 million 2.15 $13.75 million $0.04 278.75 T-Mobile US $84.05 billion 3.46 $11.34 billion $10.60 24.35

T-Mobile US has higher revenue and earnings than Gogo. T-Mobile US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gogo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Gogo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of T-Mobile US shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Gogo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of T-Mobile US shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gogo beats T-Mobile US on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogo

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions. The company offers voice and data, in-flight entertainment, and other services. In addition, it engages in the development, deployment, and operation of networks, towers, and data center infrastructure to support in-flight connectivity services, as well as in the provision of telecommunications connections to the internet. The company sells its products primarily to aircraft operators and original equipment manufacturers of business aviation aircraft through a distribution network of independent dealers. Gogo Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado. As of May 2024, Gogo Inc. claims that “Gogo is the only company in North America with a complete, certified airborne 5G network, meaning that all components within the network (including onboard equipment) are 5G native.”

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services. In addition, the company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands through its owned and operated retail stores, T-Mobile app and customer care channels, and its websites. It also sells its devices to dealers and other third-party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party websites. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.