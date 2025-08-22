Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Issue $0.89 Quarterly Dividend

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.885 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Humana has a payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Humana to earn $13.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $294.2280 on Friday. Humana has a twelve month low of $206.87 and a twelve month high of $382.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.28 and a 200 day moving average of $253.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Humana

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.85 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.96 earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

