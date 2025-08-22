Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Issue $0.89 Quarterly Dividend

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.885 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%.
Humana has a payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Humana to earn $13.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.
Humana Price Performance
Shares of HUM opened at $294.2280 on Friday. Humana has a twelve month low of $206.87 and a twelve month high of $382.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.28 and a 200 day moving average of $253.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Humana
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Reasons Salesforce Is a Bargain Right Now
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- How ServiceNow Is Turning AI Strategy Into Real Revenue
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Intel’s New Buyers Mean Good News for Taiwan Semiconductor Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.