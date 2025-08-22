Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 565 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 111,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares in the last quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the first quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. now owns 284,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 49.7% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 250,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 83,127 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 32.7% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 88.6% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 167,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 78,649 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $48.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.