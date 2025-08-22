Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 252,488 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,501,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,488 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.61% of CrowdStrike worth $529,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,106,000 after buying an additional 582,471 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,414 shares of company stock valued at $101,484,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $414.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.20 billion, a PE ratio of -600.09 and a beta of 1.13. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $242.25 and a twelve month high of $517.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.440-3.560 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

