Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 112,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 48,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,382,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,205,000 after buying an additional 722,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE PFE opened at $25.7060 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 91.49%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.