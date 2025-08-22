CW Advisors LLC Purchases 7,167 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $12,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Shopify by 295.3% in the 1st quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,965,000 after buying an additional 162,436 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Shopify by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 58,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Shopify by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 225,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,520,000 after buying an additional 63,180 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SHOP. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.51.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $136.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.64 billion, a PE ratio of 88.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.76. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $156.85.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

