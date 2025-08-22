Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.82% from the stock’s previous close.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.56.

Workday Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $227.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Workday has a 1-year low of $205.33 and a 1-year high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $17,383,945.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $24,679,111.17. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $105,921.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,093,578.22. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523. 19.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Workday by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,114,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,067,404,000 after acquiring an additional 515,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Workday by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,124,000 after acquiring an additional 303,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,112,000 after acquiring an additional 140,042 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Workday by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,736,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

