Rede Wealth LLC Sells 687 Shares of CSX Corporation $CSX

Rede Wealth LLC cut its holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 40,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.8% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66. CSX Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

