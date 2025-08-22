United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 478.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,994,674,000 after acquiring an additional 39,474,501 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,222 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,232,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3,112.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,627,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,543 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger stock opened at $33.7660 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Melius began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.86.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

