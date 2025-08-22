Summit Financial LLC Sells 48,575 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Summit Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 48,575 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 95.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 596.4% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,306. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. Mizuho decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Melius assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $138.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.96. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $200.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

