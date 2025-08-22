Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up about 1.5% of Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,496,859,000 after purchasing an additional 928,429 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,418,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $861,961,000 after purchasing an additional 249,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,257,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $680,649,000 after purchasing an additional 94,177 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $655,953,000 after purchasing an additional 208,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $468,846,000 after purchasing an additional 114,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $138.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $200.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.96.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

In other news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,586,306. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

