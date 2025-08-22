Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $262.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.18.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.21%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.00.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

