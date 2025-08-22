FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) CEO Joseph Adams Sells 4,914 Shares of Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Adams sold 4,914 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $197,198.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 119,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,414.61. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FS Bancorp Price Performance

FSBW opened at $39.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $303.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on FS Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

