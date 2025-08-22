Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by BMO Capital Markets

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.92.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 0.1%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

TSE ATD opened at C$70.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$65.95 and a 12 month high of C$83.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$70.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$71.02.

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.