Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.88.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $181.5260 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.00. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $112.70 and a 12-month high of $183.91.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.70 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 600.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

