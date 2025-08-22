Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 49,811 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1,210.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,811 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMS. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $72,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,810.32. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $72.7730 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.20%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.