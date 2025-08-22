Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 497 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $377,000. First American Bank raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $33,294,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $446.7530 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $449.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.35. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.27.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 74.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.35.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

