The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:EL)

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Estee Lauder Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 63.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Estee Lauder Companies to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $87.6870 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.18. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $103.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% during the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

