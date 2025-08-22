Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 19,356 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 133.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,681,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,511,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,508 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,607,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,608,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,538,000 after purchasing an additional 385,677 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $87.6870 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.18. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $103.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.10.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.80.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

