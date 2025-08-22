Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on THRM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gentherm from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gentherm from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $375.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.09 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Gentherm has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentherm will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 1,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 16,716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 295.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

