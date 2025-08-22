GE Aerospace $GE Position Trimmed by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7,406.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,624,000 after buying an additional 1,196,060 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,335,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,347,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 62,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 340.6% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 38,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.7%

GE opened at $268.2310 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.94. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $281.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $284.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

