D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in Stryker by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.10.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $384.6550 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $387.17 and a 200-day moving average of $379.49. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

