Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,914 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD stock opened at $91.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $91.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.39.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.6311 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.