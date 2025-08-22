D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $313.1550 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Melius started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $296,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,187. This trade represents a 11.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,341 shares of company stock worth $2,229,327. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.