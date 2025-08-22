iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Purchased by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.50. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.2698 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

