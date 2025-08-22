D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 4,914 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.84. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $79.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.2972 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

