RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 129,007 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,007 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare makes up about 2.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Cloudflare worth $33,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,943,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $192.7840 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.88 and a 52 week high of $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of -567.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.34.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $594,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 157,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,195,268.94. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.64, for a total transaction of $7,922,045.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 189,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,129,520.88. This represents a 17.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,323 shares of company stock valued at $118,661,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $162.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.